  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. Used 2015 Honda Civic
  5. Cost to Own

Used 2015 Honda Civic Cost to Own

More about the 2015 Civic

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Near ZIP

Civic Coupe

EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$29,484*

Total Cash Price

$14,628

EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$37,794*

Total Cash Price

$18,750

LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$35,917*

Total Cash Price

$17,819

LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M)

True Cost to Own

$32,701*

Total Cash Price

$16,224

EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$32,165*

Total Cash Price

$15,958

EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M)

True Cost to Own

$29,484*

Total Cash Price

$14,628

Si 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$29,216*

Total Cash Price

$14,495

Si 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$39,938*

Total Cash Price

$19,814

Si 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$30,289*

Total Cash Price

$15,027

Civic Si

Si 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$30,020*

Total Cash Price

$14,894

Civic Si w/Summer Tires

Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$30,020*

Total Cash Price

$14,894

Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$34,845*

Total Cash Price

$17,287

Civic Hybrid

Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Leather (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

True Cost to Own

$34,041*

Total Cash Price

$16,888

Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

True Cost to Own

$39,402*

Total Cash Price

$19,548

Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

True Cost to Own

$30,020*

Total Cash Price

$14,894

Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

True Cost to Own

$33,505*

Total Cash Price

$16,623

Civic Si w/Navigation

Si 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$35,649*

Total Cash Price

$17,686

Civic Natural Gas

Natural Gas 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A)

True Cost to Own

$29,484*

Total Cash Price

$14,628

Natural Gas 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A)

True Cost to Own

$33,505*

Total Cash Price

$16,623

Civic Sedan

EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$34,041*

Total Cash Price

$16,888

LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$26,804*

Total Cash Price

$13,298

EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$27,876*

Total Cash Price

$13,830

LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)

True Cost to Own

$38,330*

Total Cash Price

$19,016

HF 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$28,144*

Total Cash Price

$13,963

EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$37,258*

Total Cash Price

$18,484

SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$26,804*

Total Cash Price

$13,298

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Civic Coupe EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$787$810$835$859$886$4,176
Maintenance$817$1,062$164$1,951$1,529$5,523
Repairs$433$504$589$690$805$3,021
Taxes & Fees$813$45$45$45$45$993
Financing$787$633$469$293$107$2,287
Depreciation$3,397$1,326$1,167$1,034$927$7,851
Fuel$1,062$1,093$1,125$1,159$1,195$5,634
True Cost to Own®$8,095$5,471$4,393$6,031$5,493$29,484

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Civic Coupe EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,008$1,038$1,070$1,101$1,135$5,352
Maintenance$1,048$1,361$210$2,501$1,960$7,080
Repairs$556$646$754$884$1,032$3,872
Taxes & Fees$1,042$58$58$58$58$1,273
Financing$1,008$811$601$375$137$2,931
Depreciation$4,354$1,699$1,496$1,325$1,189$10,063
Fuel$1,361$1,402$1,442$1,486$1,531$7,222
True Cost to Own®$10,376$7,013$5,632$7,731$7,042$37,794

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Civic Coupe LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$958$986$1,017$1,047$1,079$5,087
Maintenance$996$1,293$200$2,377$1,863$6,728
Repairs$528$614$717$840$981$3,680
Taxes & Fees$990$55$55$55$55$1,210
Financing$958$771$571$356$130$2,786
Depreciation$4,138$1,615$1,422$1,260$1,130$9,564
Fuel$1,293$1,332$1,371$1,412$1,455$6,863
True Cost to Own®$9,861$6,665$5,352$7,347$6,692$35,917

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Civic Coupe LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$872$898$926$953$982$4,631
Maintenance$906$1,177$182$2,164$1,696$6,126
Repairs$481$559$653$765$893$3,350
Taxes & Fees$902$50$50$50$50$1,102
Financing$872$702$520$325$118$2,536
Depreciation$3,767$1,470$1,294$1,147$1,028$8,707
Fuel$1,177$1,213$1,248$1,286$1,325$6,249
True Cost to Own®$8,978$6,068$4,873$6,689$6,093$32,701

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Civic Coupe EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$858$883$911$937$966$4,555
Maintenance$892$1,158$179$2,129$1,668$6,025
Repairs$473$550$642$752$878$3,295
Taxes & Fees$887$49$49$49$49$1,084
Financing$858$690$511$319$116$2,495
Depreciation$3,706$1,446$1,273$1,128$1,012$8,564
Fuel$1,158$1,193$1,228$1,265$1,303$6,146
True Cost to Own®$8,831$5,969$4,793$6,580$5,993$32,165

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Civic Coupe EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$787$810$835$859$886$4,176
Maintenance$817$1,062$164$1,951$1,529$5,523
Repairs$433$504$589$690$805$3,021
Taxes & Fees$813$45$45$45$45$993
Financing$787$633$469$293$107$2,287
Depreciation$3,397$1,326$1,167$1,034$927$7,851
Fuel$1,062$1,093$1,125$1,159$1,195$5,634
True Cost to Own®$8,095$5,471$4,393$6,031$5,493$29,484

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Civic Coupe Si 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$779$802$827$851$877$4,138
Maintenance$810$1,052$162$1,934$1,515$5,473
Repairs$429$499$583$683$798$2,993
Taxes & Fees$806$45$45$45$45$984
Financing$779$627$464$290$106$2,266
Depreciation$3,366$1,313$1,156$1,025$919$7,779
Fuel$1,052$1,083$1,115$1,149$1,184$5,583
True Cost to Own®$8,021$5,422$4,353$5,976$5,443$29,216

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Civic Coupe Si 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,065$1,097$1,131$1,164$1,199$5,656
Maintenance$1,107$1,438$222$2,643$2,071$7,481
Repairs$587$682$797$934$1,091$4,092
Taxes & Fees$1,101$61$61$61$61$1,345
Financing$1,065$857$635$396$145$3,098
Depreciation$4,601$1,795$1,581$1,401$1,256$10,634
Fuel$1,438$1,481$1,524$1,570$1,618$7,632
True Cost to Own®$10,965$7,411$5,951$8,170$7,441$39,938

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Civic Coupe Si 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$808$832$858$883$910$4,289
Maintenance$840$1,090$168$2,005$1,571$5,674
Repairs$445$518$605$709$827$3,103
Taxes & Fees$835$46$46$46$46$1,020
Financing$808$650$481$301$110$2,349
Depreciation$3,489$1,362$1,199$1,062$953$8,065
Fuel$1,090$1,123$1,156$1,191$1,227$5,788
True Cost to Own®$8,316$5,621$4,513$6,196$5,643$30,289

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Civic Si Si 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$801$824$850$875$902$4,252
Maintenance$832$1,081$167$1,987$1,557$5,624
Repairs$441$513$599$702$820$3,076
Taxes & Fees$828$46$46$46$46$1,011
Financing$801$644$477$298$109$2,328
Depreciation$3,459$1,350$1,188$1,053$944$7,993
Fuel$1,081$1,113$1,146$1,180$1,216$5,737
True Cost to Own®$8,242$5,571$4,473$6,141$5,593$30,020

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Civic Si w/Summer Tires Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$801$824$850$875$902$4,252
Maintenance$832$1,081$167$1,987$1,557$5,624
Repairs$441$513$599$702$820$3,076
Taxes & Fees$828$46$46$46$46$1,011
Financing$801$644$477$298$109$2,328
Depreciation$3,459$1,350$1,188$1,053$944$7,993
Fuel$1,081$1,113$1,146$1,180$1,216$5,737
True Cost to Own®$8,242$5,571$4,473$6,141$5,593$30,020

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Civic Si w/Summer Tires Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$930$957$987$1,015$1,047$4,935
Maintenance$966$1,255$194$2,306$1,807$6,527
Repairs$512$595$696$815$952$3,570
Taxes & Fees$961$53$53$53$53$1,174
Financing$930$748$554$346$126$2,703
Depreciation$4,014$1,567$1,379$1,222$1,096$9,278
Fuel$1,255$1,292$1,330$1,370$1,412$6,659
True Cost to Own®$9,567$6,466$5,192$7,128$6,492$34,845

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Civic Hybrid Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Leather (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$908$935$964$992$1,022$4,821
Maintenance$944$1,226$189$2,253$1,765$6,377
Repairs$500$582$679$796$930$3,487
Taxes & Fees$939$52$52$52$52$1,147
Financing$908$730$541$338$123$2,640
Depreciation$3,922$1,530$1,347$1,194$1,071$9,064
Fuel$1,226$1,262$1,299$1,339$1,379$6,505
True Cost to Own®$9,346$6,317$5,072$6,963$6,342$34,041

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Civic Hybrid Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,051$1,082$1,116$1,148$1,183$5,580
Maintenance$1,092$1,419$219$2,608$2,043$7,381
Repairs$579$673$786$922$1,076$4,037
Taxes & Fees$1,086$60$60$60$60$1,327
Financing$1,051$845$626$391$143$3,056
Depreciation$4,539$1,771$1,560$1,382$1,239$10,491
Fuel$1,419$1,461$1,504$1,549$1,596$7,529
True Cost to Own®$10,818$7,312$5,871$8,060$7,341$39,402

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Civic Hybrid Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$801$824$850$875$902$4,252
Maintenance$832$1,081$167$1,987$1,557$5,624
Repairs$441$513$599$702$820$3,076
Taxes & Fees$828$46$46$46$46$1,011
Financing$801$644$477$298$109$2,328
Depreciation$3,459$1,350$1,188$1,053$944$7,993
Fuel$1,081$1,113$1,146$1,180$1,216$5,737
True Cost to Own®$8,242$5,571$4,473$6,141$5,593$30,020

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Civic Hybrid Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$894$920$949$976$1,006$4,745
Maintenance$929$1,206$186$2,218$1,738$6,276
Repairs$493$573$669$784$915$3,433
Taxes & Fees$924$51$51$51$51$1,129
Financing$894$719$533$333$121$2,599
Depreciation$3,860$1,506$1,326$1,175$1,054$8,921
Fuel$1,206$1,243$1,279$1,318$1,358$6,403
True Cost to Own®$9,199$6,218$4,993$6,854$6,243$33,505

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Civic Si w/Navigation Si 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$951$979$1,009$1,039$1,071$5,049
Maintenance$988$1,283$198$2,359$1,849$6,678
Repairs$524$609$712$834$974$3,652
Taxes & Fees$983$55$55$55$55$1,201
Financing$951$765$567$354$129$2,765
Depreciation$4,107$1,603$1,411$1,250$1,121$9,492
Fuel$1,283$1,322$1,361$1,402$1,444$6,812
True Cost to Own®$9,787$6,615$5,312$7,292$6,642$35,649

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Civic Natural Gas Natural Gas 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$787$810$835$859$886$4,176
Maintenance$817$1,062$164$1,951$1,529$5,523
Repairs$433$504$589$690$805$3,021
Taxes & Fees$813$45$45$45$45$993
Financing$787$633$469$293$107$2,287
Depreciation$3,397$1,326$1,167$1,034$927$7,851
Fuel$1,062$1,093$1,125$1,159$1,195$5,634
True Cost to Own®$8,095$5,471$4,393$6,031$5,493$29,484

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Civic Natural Gas Natural Gas 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$894$920$949$976$1,006$4,745
Maintenance$929$1,206$186$2,218$1,738$6,276
Repairs$493$573$669$784$915$3,433
Taxes & Fees$924$51$51$51$51$1,129
Financing$894$719$533$333$121$2,599
Depreciation$3,860$1,506$1,326$1,175$1,054$8,921
Fuel$1,206$1,243$1,279$1,318$1,358$6,403
True Cost to Own®$9,199$6,218$4,993$6,854$6,243$33,505

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Civic Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$908$935$964$992$1,022$4,821
Maintenance$944$1,226$189$2,253$1,765$6,377
Repairs$500$582$679$796$930$3,487
Taxes & Fees$939$52$52$52$52$1,147
Financing$908$730$541$338$123$2,640
Depreciation$3,922$1,530$1,347$1,194$1,071$9,064
Fuel$1,226$1,262$1,299$1,339$1,379$6,505
True Cost to Own®$9,346$6,317$5,072$6,963$6,342$34,041
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$7,137

Taxes & Fees

$903

Financing

$2,079

Fuel

$5,122

Insurance

$3,796

Repairs

$2,746

Maintenance

$5,021

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Civic Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$715$736$759$781$805$3,796
Maintenance$743$965$149$1,774$1,390$5,021
Repairs$394$458$535$627$732$2,746
Taxes & Fees$739$41$41$41$41$903
Financing$715$575$426$266$97$2,079
Depreciation$3,088$1,205$1,061$940$843$7,137
Fuel$965$994$1,023$1,054$1,086$5,122
True Cost to Own®$7,359$4,974$3,994$5,483$4,994$26,804

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Civic Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$744$765$789$812$837$3,948
Maintenance$773$1,004$155$1,845$1,446$5,222
Repairs$410$476$556$652$761$2,856
Taxes & Fees$769$43$43$43$43$939
Financing$744$598$443$277$101$2,162
Depreciation$3,212$1,253$1,103$978$877$7,422
Fuel$1,004$1,034$1,064$1,096$1,129$5,327
True Cost to Own®$7,653$5,173$4,154$5,702$5,194$27,876

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Civic Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,022$1,052$1,085$1,117$1,151$5,428
Maintenance$1,062$1,380$213$2,537$1,988$7,180
Repairs$563$655$765$897$1,047$3,927
Taxes & Fees$1,057$59$59$59$59$1,291
Financing$1,022$822$609$380$139$2,973
Depreciation$4,416$1,723$1,517$1,344$1,205$10,206
Fuel$1,380$1,421$1,463$1,507$1,553$7,324
True Cost to Own®$10,523$7,113$5,711$7,841$7,141$38,330

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Civic Sedan HF 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$751$773$797$820$845$3,986
Maintenance$780$1,013$156$1,863$1,460$5,272
Repairs$414$481$562$658$769$2,883
Taxes & Fees$776$43$43$43$43$948
Financing$751$604$447$279$102$2,183
Depreciation$3,242$1,265$1,114$987$885$7,494
Fuel$1,013$1,044$1,074$1,107$1,140$5,378
True Cost to Own®$7,727$5,223$4,194$5,757$5,244$28,144

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Civic Sedan EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$994$1,023$1,055$1,086$1,119$5,276
Maintenance$1,033$1,341$207$2,466$1,932$6,979
Repairs$548$637$744$872$1,017$3,817
Taxes & Fees$1,027$57$57$57$57$1,255
Financing$994$799$592$370$135$2,890
Depreciation$4,292$1,675$1,475$1,307$1,172$9,920
Fuel$1,341$1,382$1,422$1,465$1,510$7,120
True Cost to Own®$10,229$6,914$5,552$7,621$6,942$37,258

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Civic Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$715$736$759$781$805$3,796
Maintenance$743$965$149$1,774$1,390$5,021
Repairs$394$458$535$627$732$2,746
Taxes & Fees$739$41$41$41$41$903
Financing$715$575$426$266$97$2,079
Depreciation$3,088$1,205$1,061$940$843$7,137
Fuel$965$994$1,023$1,054$1,086$5,122
True Cost to Own®$7,359$4,974$3,994$5,483$4,994$26,804

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Civic

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Honda Civic in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related Used 2015 Honda Civic info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles