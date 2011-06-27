Used 2015 Honda Civic Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Civic Coupe
EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,484*
Total Cash Price
$14,628
EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,794*
Total Cash Price
$18,750
LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,917*
Total Cash Price
$17,819
LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$32,701*
Total Cash Price
$16,224
EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,165*
Total Cash Price
$15,958
EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$29,484*
Total Cash Price
$14,628
Si 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$29,216*
Total Cash Price
$14,495
Si 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,938*
Total Cash Price
$19,814
Si 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$30,289*
Total Cash Price
$15,027
Civic Si
Si 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$30,020*
Total Cash Price
$14,894
Civic Si w/Summer Tires
Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$30,020*
Total Cash Price
$14,894
Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,845*
Total Cash Price
$17,287
Civic Hybrid
Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Leather (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,041*
Total Cash Price
$16,888
Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,402*
Total Cash Price
$19,548
Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,020*
Total Cash Price
$14,894
Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,505*
Total Cash Price
$16,623
Civic Si w/Navigation
Si 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,649*
Total Cash Price
$17,686
Civic Natural Gas
Natural Gas 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$29,484*
Total Cash Price
$14,628
Natural Gas 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$33,505*
Total Cash Price
$16,623
Civic Sedan
EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,041*
Total Cash Price
$16,888
LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$26,804*
Total Cash Price
$13,298
EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$27,876*
Total Cash Price
$13,830
LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$38,330*
Total Cash Price
$19,016
HF 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,144*
Total Cash Price
$13,963
EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,258*
Total Cash Price
$18,484
SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$26,804*
Total Cash Price
$13,298
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Civic Coupe EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$787
|$810
|$835
|$859
|$886
|$4,176
|Maintenance
|$817
|$1,062
|$164
|$1,951
|$1,529
|$5,523
|Repairs
|$433
|$504
|$589
|$690
|$805
|$3,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$813
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$993
|Financing
|$787
|$633
|$469
|$293
|$107
|$2,287
|Depreciation
|$3,397
|$1,326
|$1,167
|$1,034
|$927
|$7,851
|Fuel
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$1,195
|$5,634
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,095
|$5,471
|$4,393
|$6,031
|$5,493
|$29,484
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Civic Coupe EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,070
|$1,101
|$1,135
|$5,352
|Maintenance
|$1,048
|$1,361
|$210
|$2,501
|$1,960
|$7,080
|Repairs
|$556
|$646
|$754
|$884
|$1,032
|$3,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,042
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,273
|Financing
|$1,008
|$811
|$601
|$375
|$137
|$2,931
|Depreciation
|$4,354
|$1,699
|$1,496
|$1,325
|$1,189
|$10,063
|Fuel
|$1,361
|$1,402
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,531
|$7,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,376
|$7,013
|$5,632
|$7,731
|$7,042
|$37,794
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Civic Coupe LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$958
|$986
|$1,017
|$1,047
|$1,079
|$5,087
|Maintenance
|$996
|$1,293
|$200
|$2,377
|$1,863
|$6,728
|Repairs
|$528
|$614
|$717
|$840
|$981
|$3,680
|Taxes & Fees
|$990
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,210
|Financing
|$958
|$771
|$571
|$356
|$130
|$2,786
|Depreciation
|$4,138
|$1,615
|$1,422
|$1,260
|$1,130
|$9,564
|Fuel
|$1,293
|$1,332
|$1,371
|$1,412
|$1,455
|$6,863
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,861
|$6,665
|$5,352
|$7,347
|$6,692
|$35,917
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Civic Coupe LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$872
|$898
|$926
|$953
|$982
|$4,631
|Maintenance
|$906
|$1,177
|$182
|$2,164
|$1,696
|$6,126
|Repairs
|$481
|$559
|$653
|$765
|$893
|$3,350
|Taxes & Fees
|$902
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,102
|Financing
|$872
|$702
|$520
|$325
|$118
|$2,536
|Depreciation
|$3,767
|$1,470
|$1,294
|$1,147
|$1,028
|$8,707
|Fuel
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$1,248
|$1,286
|$1,325
|$6,249
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,978
|$6,068
|$4,873
|$6,689
|$6,093
|$32,701
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Civic Coupe EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$858
|$883
|$911
|$937
|$966
|$4,555
|Maintenance
|$892
|$1,158
|$179
|$2,129
|$1,668
|$6,025
|Repairs
|$473
|$550
|$642
|$752
|$878
|$3,295
|Taxes & Fees
|$887
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,084
|Financing
|$858
|$690
|$511
|$319
|$116
|$2,495
|Depreciation
|$3,706
|$1,446
|$1,273
|$1,128
|$1,012
|$8,564
|Fuel
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$1,228
|$1,265
|$1,303
|$6,146
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,831
|$5,969
|$4,793
|$6,580
|$5,993
|$32,165
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Civic Coupe EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$787
|$810
|$835
|$859
|$886
|$4,176
|Maintenance
|$817
|$1,062
|$164
|$1,951
|$1,529
|$5,523
|Repairs
|$433
|$504
|$589
|$690
|$805
|$3,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$813
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$993
|Financing
|$787
|$633
|$469
|$293
|$107
|$2,287
|Depreciation
|$3,397
|$1,326
|$1,167
|$1,034
|$927
|$7,851
|Fuel
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$1,195
|$5,634
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,095
|$5,471
|$4,393
|$6,031
|$5,493
|$29,484
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Civic Coupe Si 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$779
|$802
|$827
|$851
|$877
|$4,138
|Maintenance
|$810
|$1,052
|$162
|$1,934
|$1,515
|$5,473
|Repairs
|$429
|$499
|$583
|$683
|$798
|$2,993
|Taxes & Fees
|$806
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$984
|Financing
|$779
|$627
|$464
|$290
|$106
|$2,266
|Depreciation
|$3,366
|$1,313
|$1,156
|$1,025
|$919
|$7,779
|Fuel
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,149
|$1,184
|$5,583
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,021
|$5,422
|$4,353
|$5,976
|$5,443
|$29,216
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Civic Coupe Si 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,131
|$1,164
|$1,199
|$5,656
|Maintenance
|$1,107
|$1,438
|$222
|$2,643
|$2,071
|$7,481
|Repairs
|$587
|$682
|$797
|$934
|$1,091
|$4,092
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,101
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$1,345
|Financing
|$1,065
|$857
|$635
|$396
|$145
|$3,098
|Depreciation
|$4,601
|$1,795
|$1,581
|$1,401
|$1,256
|$10,634
|Fuel
|$1,438
|$1,481
|$1,524
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,965
|$7,411
|$5,951
|$8,170
|$7,441
|$39,938
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Civic Coupe Si 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$808
|$832
|$858
|$883
|$910
|$4,289
|Maintenance
|$840
|$1,090
|$168
|$2,005
|$1,571
|$5,674
|Repairs
|$445
|$518
|$605
|$709
|$827
|$3,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$835
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,020
|Financing
|$808
|$650
|$481
|$301
|$110
|$2,349
|Depreciation
|$3,489
|$1,362
|$1,199
|$1,062
|$953
|$8,065
|Fuel
|$1,090
|$1,123
|$1,156
|$1,191
|$1,227
|$5,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,316
|$5,621
|$4,513
|$6,196
|$5,643
|$30,289
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Civic Si Si 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$801
|$824
|$850
|$875
|$902
|$4,252
|Maintenance
|$832
|$1,081
|$167
|$1,987
|$1,557
|$5,624
|Repairs
|$441
|$513
|$599
|$702
|$820
|$3,076
|Taxes & Fees
|$828
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,011
|Financing
|$801
|$644
|$477
|$298
|$109
|$2,328
|Depreciation
|$3,459
|$1,350
|$1,188
|$1,053
|$944
|$7,993
|Fuel
|$1,081
|$1,113
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$1,216
|$5,737
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,242
|$5,571
|$4,473
|$6,141
|$5,593
|$30,020
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Civic Si w/Summer Tires Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$801
|$824
|$850
|$875
|$902
|$4,252
|Maintenance
|$832
|$1,081
|$167
|$1,987
|$1,557
|$5,624
|Repairs
|$441
|$513
|$599
|$702
|$820
|$3,076
|Taxes & Fees
|$828
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,011
|Financing
|$801
|$644
|$477
|$298
|$109
|$2,328
|Depreciation
|$3,459
|$1,350
|$1,188
|$1,053
|$944
|$7,993
|Fuel
|$1,081
|$1,113
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$1,216
|$5,737
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,242
|$5,571
|$4,473
|$6,141
|$5,593
|$30,020
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Civic Si w/Summer Tires Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$930
|$957
|$987
|$1,015
|$1,047
|$4,935
|Maintenance
|$966
|$1,255
|$194
|$2,306
|$1,807
|$6,527
|Repairs
|$512
|$595
|$696
|$815
|$952
|$3,570
|Taxes & Fees
|$961
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,174
|Financing
|$930
|$748
|$554
|$346
|$126
|$2,703
|Depreciation
|$4,014
|$1,567
|$1,379
|$1,222
|$1,096
|$9,278
|Fuel
|$1,255
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$1,370
|$1,412
|$6,659
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,567
|$6,466
|$5,192
|$7,128
|$6,492
|$34,845
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Civic Hybrid Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Leather (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$908
|$935
|$964
|$992
|$1,022
|$4,821
|Maintenance
|$944
|$1,226
|$189
|$2,253
|$1,765
|$6,377
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$939
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,147
|Financing
|$908
|$730
|$541
|$338
|$123
|$2,640
|Depreciation
|$3,922
|$1,530
|$1,347
|$1,194
|$1,071
|$9,064
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,262
|$1,299
|$1,339
|$1,379
|$6,505
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,346
|$6,317
|$5,072
|$6,963
|$6,342
|$34,041
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Civic Hybrid Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,051
|$1,082
|$1,116
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$5,580
|Maintenance
|$1,092
|$1,419
|$219
|$2,608
|$2,043
|$7,381
|Repairs
|$579
|$673
|$786
|$922
|$1,076
|$4,037
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,086
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,327
|Financing
|$1,051
|$845
|$626
|$391
|$143
|$3,056
|Depreciation
|$4,539
|$1,771
|$1,560
|$1,382
|$1,239
|$10,491
|Fuel
|$1,419
|$1,461
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,596
|$7,529
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,818
|$7,312
|$5,871
|$8,060
|$7,341
|$39,402
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Civic Hybrid Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$801
|$824
|$850
|$875
|$902
|$4,252
|Maintenance
|$832
|$1,081
|$167
|$1,987
|$1,557
|$5,624
|Repairs
|$441
|$513
|$599
|$702
|$820
|$3,076
|Taxes & Fees
|$828
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,011
|Financing
|$801
|$644
|$477
|$298
|$109
|$2,328
|Depreciation
|$3,459
|$1,350
|$1,188
|$1,053
|$944
|$7,993
|Fuel
|$1,081
|$1,113
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$1,216
|$5,737
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,242
|$5,571
|$4,473
|$6,141
|$5,593
|$30,020
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Civic Hybrid Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$894
|$920
|$949
|$976
|$1,006
|$4,745
|Maintenance
|$929
|$1,206
|$186
|$2,218
|$1,738
|$6,276
|Repairs
|$493
|$573
|$669
|$784
|$915
|$3,433
|Taxes & Fees
|$924
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,129
|Financing
|$894
|$719
|$533
|$333
|$121
|$2,599
|Depreciation
|$3,860
|$1,506
|$1,326
|$1,175
|$1,054
|$8,921
|Fuel
|$1,206
|$1,243
|$1,279
|$1,318
|$1,358
|$6,403
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,199
|$6,218
|$4,993
|$6,854
|$6,243
|$33,505
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Civic Si w/Navigation Si 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$951
|$979
|$1,009
|$1,039
|$1,071
|$5,049
|Maintenance
|$988
|$1,283
|$198
|$2,359
|$1,849
|$6,678
|Repairs
|$524
|$609
|$712
|$834
|$974
|$3,652
|Taxes & Fees
|$983
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,201
|Financing
|$951
|$765
|$567
|$354
|$129
|$2,765
|Depreciation
|$4,107
|$1,603
|$1,411
|$1,250
|$1,121
|$9,492
|Fuel
|$1,283
|$1,322
|$1,361
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$6,812
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,787
|$6,615
|$5,312
|$7,292
|$6,642
|$35,649
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Civic Natural Gas Natural Gas 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$787
|$810
|$835
|$859
|$886
|$4,176
|Maintenance
|$817
|$1,062
|$164
|$1,951
|$1,529
|$5,523
|Repairs
|$433
|$504
|$589
|$690
|$805
|$3,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$813
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$993
|Financing
|$787
|$633
|$469
|$293
|$107
|$2,287
|Depreciation
|$3,397
|$1,326
|$1,167
|$1,034
|$927
|$7,851
|Fuel
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$1,195
|$5,634
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,095
|$5,471
|$4,393
|$6,031
|$5,493
|$29,484
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Civic Natural Gas Natural Gas 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$894
|$920
|$949
|$976
|$1,006
|$4,745
|Maintenance
|$929
|$1,206
|$186
|$2,218
|$1,738
|$6,276
|Repairs
|$493
|$573
|$669
|$784
|$915
|$3,433
|Taxes & Fees
|$924
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,129
|Financing
|$894
|$719
|$533
|$333
|$121
|$2,599
|Depreciation
|$3,860
|$1,506
|$1,326
|$1,175
|$1,054
|$8,921
|Fuel
|$1,206
|$1,243
|$1,279
|$1,318
|$1,358
|$6,403
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,199
|$6,218
|$4,993
|$6,854
|$6,243
|$33,505
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Civic Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$908
|$935
|$964
|$992
|$1,022
|$4,821
|Maintenance
|$944
|$1,226
|$189
|$2,253
|$1,765
|$6,377
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$939
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,147
|Financing
|$908
|$730
|$541
|$338
|$123
|$2,640
|Depreciation
|$3,922
|$1,530
|$1,347
|$1,194
|$1,071
|$9,064
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,262
|$1,299
|$1,339
|$1,379
|$6,505
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,346
|$6,317
|$5,072
|$6,963
|$6,342
|$34,041
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Civic Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$715
|$736
|$759
|$781
|$805
|$3,796
|Maintenance
|$743
|$965
|$149
|$1,774
|$1,390
|$5,021
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$739
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$903
|Financing
|$715
|$575
|$426
|$266
|$97
|$2,079
|Depreciation
|$3,088
|$1,205
|$1,061
|$940
|$843
|$7,137
|Fuel
|$965
|$994
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$5,122
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,359
|$4,974
|$3,994
|$5,483
|$4,994
|$26,804
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Civic Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$744
|$765
|$789
|$812
|$837
|$3,948
|Maintenance
|$773
|$1,004
|$155
|$1,845
|$1,446
|$5,222
|Repairs
|$410
|$476
|$556
|$652
|$761
|$2,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$769
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$939
|Financing
|$744
|$598
|$443
|$277
|$101
|$2,162
|Depreciation
|$3,212
|$1,253
|$1,103
|$978
|$877
|$7,422
|Fuel
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$5,327
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,653
|$5,173
|$4,154
|$5,702
|$5,194
|$27,876
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Civic Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$1,085
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$5,428
|Maintenance
|$1,062
|$1,380
|$213
|$2,537
|$1,988
|$7,180
|Repairs
|$563
|$655
|$765
|$897
|$1,047
|$3,927
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,057
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,291
|Financing
|$1,022
|$822
|$609
|$380
|$139
|$2,973
|Depreciation
|$4,416
|$1,723
|$1,517
|$1,344
|$1,205
|$10,206
|Fuel
|$1,380
|$1,421
|$1,463
|$1,507
|$1,553
|$7,324
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,523
|$7,113
|$5,711
|$7,841
|$7,141
|$38,330
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Civic Sedan HF 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$751
|$773
|$797
|$820
|$845
|$3,986
|Maintenance
|$780
|$1,013
|$156
|$1,863
|$1,460
|$5,272
|Repairs
|$414
|$481
|$562
|$658
|$769
|$2,883
|Taxes & Fees
|$776
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$948
|Financing
|$751
|$604
|$447
|$279
|$102
|$2,183
|Depreciation
|$3,242
|$1,265
|$1,114
|$987
|$885
|$7,494
|Fuel
|$1,013
|$1,044
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,140
|$5,378
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,727
|$5,223
|$4,194
|$5,757
|$5,244
|$28,144
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Civic Sedan EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$994
|$1,023
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,276
|Maintenance
|$1,033
|$1,341
|$207
|$2,466
|$1,932
|$6,979
|Repairs
|$548
|$637
|$744
|$872
|$1,017
|$3,817
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,027
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,255
|Financing
|$994
|$799
|$592
|$370
|$135
|$2,890
|Depreciation
|$4,292
|$1,675
|$1,475
|$1,307
|$1,172
|$9,920
|Fuel
|$1,341
|$1,382
|$1,422
|$1,465
|$1,510
|$7,120
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,229
|$6,914
|$5,552
|$7,621
|$6,942
|$37,258
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Civic Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$715
|$736
|$759
|$781
|$805
|$3,796
|Maintenance
|$743
|$965
|$149
|$1,774
|$1,390
|$5,021
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$739
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$903
|Financing
|$715
|$575
|$426
|$266
|$97
|$2,079
|Depreciation
|$3,088
|$1,205
|$1,061
|$940
|$843
|$7,137
|Fuel
|$965
|$994
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$5,122
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,359
|$4,974
|$3,994
|$5,483
|$4,994
|$26,804
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Civic
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Honda Civic in Virginia is:not available
