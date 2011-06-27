  1. Home
Used 2014 Honda Civic EX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque129 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower143 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle35.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
360 watts stereo outputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.3 in.
Rear hip Room49.0 in.
Rear leg room30.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track59.0 in.
Length177.9 in.
Curb weight2805 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.7 cu.ft.
Height55.0 in.
EPA interior volume94.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Width69.0 in.
Rear track59.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Rallye Red
  • Taffeta White
  • Dyno Blue Pearl
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Kona Coffee Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 89H tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
