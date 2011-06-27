Used 2014 Honda Civic Si w/Summer Tires Consumer Reviews
Most Fun for the Money
I wasn't sure it was worth my time to test drive this car, but i'm glad I did. I was looking for a sporty second car and chose this over the following vehicles, a low mileage Porsche Cayman, several low mileage Corvettes, Subaru BRZ and WRX, Scion FSR, Ford Mustang GT, and a Mazda Miata. The Si may not have the horsepower as the more expensive cars, but it has enough to be fun and keep you out of trouble and I still get comments on the stock exhaust note. The solid build quality, lack of rattles and other noises, and great Honda reliability make this car a winner. I have owned it for about 18 months and still enjoy it more than any other car I have owned, which have been many. I consistently get 26 mpg in town driving it moderately hard and 32 mpg on the highway at 75mph.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
