  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. Used 2014 Honda Civic
  5. Used 2014 Honda Civic Si w/Summer Tires
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2014 Honda Civic Si w/Summer Tires Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 Civic
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Civics for sale
List Price Estimate
$7,580 - $10,453
Used Civic for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Most Fun for the Money

Citizen Dave, 02/02/2016
Si w/Summer Tires 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I wasn't sure it was worth my time to test drive this car, but i'm glad I did. I was looking for a sporty second car and chose this over the following vehicles, a low mileage Porsche Cayman, several low mileage Corvettes, Subaru BRZ and WRX, Scion FSR, Ford Mustang GT, and a Mazda Miata. The Si may not have the horsepower as the more expensive cars, but it has enough to be fun and keep you out of trouble and I still get comments on the stock exhaust note. The solid build quality, lack of rattles and other noises, and great Honda reliability make this car a winner. I have owned it for about 18 months and still enjoy it more than any other car I have owned, which have been many. I consistently get 26 mpg in town driving it moderately hard and 32 mpg on the highway at 75mph.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Civics for sale

Related Used 2014 Honda Civic Si w/Summer Tires info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles