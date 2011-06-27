Used 2014 Honda Civic Natural Gas Consumer Reviews

Jen , 10/17/2015 Natural Gas w/Leather and Navigation 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A)

7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I've always wanted a Honda civic because of the great reviews and good gad mileage. I get 35 city and 42 highway which is pretty great. I think the car overall is great, but there are some things I'm not a fan of. The Lx version only has 3 windshield wiper settings which is frustrating. Also the headrests sit too far forward, the interior seems pretty cheap, the Bluetooth is loud for those calling you, and the acceleration is kind of sluggish. My most recent problem though is the paint. I wax my car once or twice a month because I live in texas, and wash it almost every week. You'd think the paint would be in great condition. Wrong, after a year of owning the vehicle I have rock chips all over my hood. The paint is cheap and they won't cover it under any warranty. Overall a great car, but not worth the price tag