Used 2014 Honda Civic Natural Gas Consumer Reviews
Great car, cheap parts
I've always wanted a Honda civic because of the great reviews and good gad mileage. I get 35 city and 42 highway which is pretty great. I think the car overall is great, but there are some things I'm not a fan of. The Lx version only has 3 windshield wiper settings which is frustrating. Also the headrests sit too far forward, the interior seems pretty cheap, the Bluetooth is loud for those calling you, and the acceleration is kind of sluggish. My most recent problem though is the paint. I wax my car once or twice a month because I live in texas, and wash it almost every week. You'd think the paint would be in great condition. Wrong, after a year of owning the vehicle I have rock chips all over my hood. The paint is cheap and they won't cover it under any warranty. Overall a great car, but not worth the price tag
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Civic
Related Used 2014 Honda Civic Natural Gas info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner