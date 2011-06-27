  1. Home
Used 2013 Honda Civic Si Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Front limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
360 watts stereo outputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room37.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.2 in.
Rear hip Room51.4 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track59.0 in.
Length179.4 in.
Curb weight2967 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.1 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume104.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width69.0 in.
Rear track59.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Taffeta White
  • Rallye Red
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Sunburst Orange Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Dyno Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
215/45R17 91W tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
