Used 2013 Honda Civic Si w/Summer Tires Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 Civic
5.0
5.0
1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

This Si has drive!

Annette Vazquez, 07/16/2016
Si w/Summer Tires 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car has manual transmission 6 forward, and 1 reverse. What is great is that it also has cruise control for those long drives. Apart from the power of the v-tech engine (205 hp approx.) with its DOHC compared to its predecessor Civic EX SOHC, every trip is an adventure. I will truly miss it once I return it. The only feature it does not have is AWD, which may be a plus considering the snow we have been having lately in the Winter (it did handle the snow better than others with the front wheel drive, the AWD would give it that extra traction to make headway since the car itself is low). Other than that, I love it!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
