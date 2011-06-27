Used 2013 Honda Civic Si w/Summer Tires Consumer Reviews
This Si has drive!
Annette Vazquez, 07/16/2016
Si w/Summer Tires 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

This car has manual transmission 6 forward, and 1 reverse. What is great is that it also has cruise control for those long drives. Apart from the power of the v-tech engine (205 hp approx.) with its DOHC compared to its predecessor Civic EX SOHC, every trip is an adventure. I will truly miss it once I return it. The only feature it does not have is AWD, which may be a plus considering the snow we have been having lately in the Winter (it did handle the snow better than others with the front wheel drive, the AWD would give it that extra traction to make headway since the car itself is low). Other than that, I love it!
