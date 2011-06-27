Used 2013 Honda Civic Si w/Navigation Consumer Reviews

Eric Price , 10/10/2015 Si w/Navigation 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

13 of 18 people found this review helpful

If you buy this car, know that if any thing goes wrong and can not be fixed, Honda will do nothing about this problem. My USB port for the audio freezes everyday and also the radio dashboard freezes. Honda says they have not found a fix for this problem. I have taken my car to Norm Reeves Honda in Cerritos California at least 9 times, they have replaced the radio twice. The last time was on 4/11/16 through 4/16/16 Honda had my car for a week and could not fix the radio. I then have to contact the manufacturer, American Honda, to reopen my case. Every month I take my car in and then Honda will call me back with in 4 days to talk about what happened. Then they say there is nothing they can do, and try to send me to the dealer again. Very stressfull