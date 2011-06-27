  1. Home
Used 2013 Honda Civic Si w/Navigation Consumer Reviews

2013 HONDA CIVIC 4 DOOR HAS RADIO PROBLEMS/DEFECTS

Eric Price, 10/10/2015
Si w/Navigation 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
13 of 18 people found this review helpful

If you buy this car, know that if any thing goes wrong and can not be fixed, Honda will do nothing about this problem. My USB port for the audio freezes everyday and also the radio dashboard freezes. Honda says they have not found a fix for this problem. I have taken my car to Norm Reeves Honda in Cerritos California at least 9 times, they have replaced the radio twice. The last time was on 4/11/16 through 4/16/16 Honda had my car for a week and could not fix the radio. I then have to contact the manufacturer, American Honda, to reopen my case. Every month I take my car in and then Honda will call me back with in 4 days to talk about what happened. Then they say there is nothing they can do, and try to send me to the dealer again. Very stressfull

Not so happy thhis time

mooneymaniac, 11/18/2013
Si w/Navigation 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
3 of 12 people found this review helpful

Car which I test drived was firm (what I liked) and literaly glued on the road. That was 2012 model. My Si on the other hand feel very unstable, the back has some lateral movement what feels like on the ice you want to corected constantly with speed over 65. Car also pooled to the left most of the time. So far I had 7 appointments with the dealer. First blame was for electric power steering. now for surface of the freeway and width and profile of the tires ( 17/215/45) They checked alignment twice and every time 1-4 parameters out of specs. So the wide tires are instaled for less stability?Have hard time to buy it. I have read many review on Si but nobody complained about the same problem? While I didn't get much help from dealer, I troubleshoot problems with my friends engineers from Ford. It turns out that two of my tires were defective (conicity). Michelin graciously replaced tires and car is perfect now.

Research Similar Vehicles