  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. Used 2012 Honda Civic
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Honda Civic LX Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Civic
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,005
See Civic Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,005
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,005
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,005
Torque128 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,005
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,005
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,005
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,005
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,005
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,005
Front head room39.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,005
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room51.4 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,005
Front track59.0 in.
Length177.3 in.
Curb weight2641 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.5 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume107.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width69.0 in.
Rear track59.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,005
Exterior Colors
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Urban Titanium Metallic
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Dyno Blue Pearl
  • Cool Mist Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Crimson Pearl
  • Taffeta White
Interior Colors
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,005
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
P195/65R15 89H tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,005
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,005
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Civic Inventory

Related Used 2012 Honda Civic LX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles