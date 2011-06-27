Used 2012 Honda Civic Coupe Consumer Reviews
2nd review-crash result
I submitted a review previously, just after purchasing my new 12 civic. I thought I should submit another after recently totaling it. It was a great car, in fact I have replaced it with the same exact model and color. Whats important to know is that I was hit (t-boned) on the passenger side at about 35 mph. Side impact air bags went off and car spun 180 degrees. I walked away with only a bruise to my right foreman, no other bruisers, breaks or next day sorenss, with the driver and passenger seating areas fully intact. It's not often someone submits a review on safety in a real world incident. Above and beyond its strengths and weaknesses, this car is built for safety. Thank you Honda.
Lesser of the evils
I based my car buying decision on my experience with owning an assortment of different beaters, and that this time I was going to buy something new. Out of all the beaters I've owned, Hondas always got the best gas mileage, were the cheapest to fix, were easy to sell. If you read the bashing reviews for the 2012 civic, you'll notice the gripes are mostly about the cheap interior plastic and road noise. If you compare the reviews to other competitors like the 2012 focus or elantra, they are having serious issues involving the transmission, and check engine lights coming on recent to the purchase of the vehicle. That should tell you something. No car is perfect, but Honda seems to get close.
wow!!! impressive!!! got our $$ worth!
Was looking to downsize with an economical vehicle and had looked at many other economy cars (mazda 3, hyundai sonata, toyota corolla) before looking at Honda's Civic. Have been impressed with the engine's performance...Living in Co. thought we'd have to buy a standard to provide more power to drive over the mountain hwy, yet, was impressed during the test drive..that we bought an automatic and have not been disappointed. Enjoying the interior layout! Feel we're getting our $$'s worth and if we decide to trade in later, we know that we'll get a better trade in value compared to other vehicles.
The Best Yet
I have owned seven Civics: an 83 hatchback, a 91 DX sedan, a 95 hatchback, a 99 LX sedan, an 05 hybrid, an 07 EX coupe and now, my 12 EX Coupe. I loved my 07, and I believe the 12 is an upgrade on the gen 8. What has improved? I like the softened lines, the road noise has decreased, and the A pillar blind spot has been eliminated by thinning the pillars. Streaming music through Bluetooth from my iPhone is incredible. The quality of the Bluetooth is exceptional. I don't believe the dash is busy at all. The control buttons for the iMid on the steering wheel are intuitive and extremely ergonomic. I have never had a problem with my Civics, and I expect the same from this one.
LOVE this car!
I wasn't even going to look at this car due to poor reviews, but my hubby had to take his CRV in for service and I was killing time browsing the lot, sat in one, drove it, loved it and traded my 07 RAV4 on the spot. Super glad I did! Don't understand the knocks this car is getting. Over the last month, I drove a Prius, Fiesta, Focus, Elantra, Mazda3, VW GTI, and Volvo C30(loved that one, but $$), and ruled them all out. Was just going to keep the RAV until this car. It is comfy, sporty, and OMG, the mileage! I just filled it for the first time and got 35mpg in TOWN people! This is an automatic and not a hybrid. It rides smoother than my RAV and handles great. Not a rocket, but adequate power
