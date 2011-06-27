  1. Home
Used 2011 Honda Civic DX Features & Specs

Overview
$16,605
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$16,605
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$16,605
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$16,605
Torque128 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$16,605
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
$16,605
element antennayes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
$16,605
remote trunk releaseyes
front cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
$16,605
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$16,605
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$16,605
Front head room39.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$16,605
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
$16,605
Front track59.0 in.
Length177.3 in.
Curb weight2692 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume102.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.0 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
$16,605
Exterior Colors
  • Royal Blue Pearl
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$16,605
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
P195/65R15 89H tiresyes
Suspension
$16,605
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$16,605
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
