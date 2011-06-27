  1. Home
Used 2010 Honda Civic Si Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Front limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/382.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque139 lb-ft @ 6100 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower197 hp @ 7800 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
350 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front reading lightsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room37.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.7 in.
Rear hip Room49.2 in.
Rear leg room30.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
Measurements
Front track59.0 in.
Length175.5 in.
Curb weight2895 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.5 cu.ft.
Height55.0 in.
EPA interior volume94.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width68.9 in.
Rear track60.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Rallye Red
  • Redline Orange Pearl
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Dyno Blue Pearl
  • Taffeta White
  • Crystal Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
215/45R17 91W tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
