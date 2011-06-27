Used 2010 Honda Civic Natural Gas Consumer Reviews
One of the best all round cars Ive owned
This was our family car since new in 2010. Its at about 280k and only last week did we have our first check engine light (EVAP line, nothing serious). Im blown away with how reliable this car has been. The engine particularly given how much abuse Ive put it through! It corners well, albeit with plenty of body roll, responsive throttle, solid braking. It bites and corners in snow better than any other fwd car ive driven, and with a bit of ebrake, you can have fun through the corners! Its a basic car, no toys really and pretty boring inside. When you want to have fun, youre not thinking about that, but when youre just cruising home, its a little bland. The only issie ive had with the car (and the 2006 civic I also have) is that it chews through brakes like nothing else. They fitted pads and rotors not suited for the car, so end up chaging by brakes every two years at least. A/M pads help, but still burns them out faster than I would like.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Technology
Ok you may not have a CNG station near you....but this is great technology. Virtually all US supplied gas. Clean burning and filling is as easy as any gas car. Great tax and car pool benefits and best of all it is a Honda Civic. It takes a little effort but there are wonderful rewards owning one.
Sponsored cars related to the Civic
Related Used 2010 Honda Civic Natural Gas info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner