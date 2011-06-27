Used 2010 Honda Civic Natural Gas Consumer Reviews

Ian , 01/20/2020 GX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A)

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This was our family car since new in 2010. Its at about 280k and only last week did we have our first check engine light (EVAP line, nothing serious). Im blown away with how reliable this car has been. The engine particularly given how much abuse Ive put it through! It corners well, albeit with plenty of body roll, responsive throttle, solid braking. It bites and corners in snow better than any other fwd car ive driven, and with a bit of ebrake, you can have fun through the corners! Its a basic car, no toys really and pretty boring inside. When you want to have fun, youre not thinking about that, but when youre just cruising home, its a little bland. The only issie ive had with the car (and the 2006 civic I also have) is that it chews through brakes like nothing else. They fitted pads and rotors not suited for the car, so end up chaging by brakes every two years at least. A/M pads help, but still burns them out faster than I would like.