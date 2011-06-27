  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. Used 2010 Honda Civic
  5. Used 2010 Honda Civic Natural Gas
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2010 Honda Civic Natural Gas Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Civic
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Civics for sale
List Price Estimate
$4,295 - $6,839
Used Civic for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

One of the best all round cars Ive owned

Ian , 01/20/2020
GX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This was our family car since new in 2010. Its at about 280k and only last week did we have our first check engine light (EVAP line, nothing serious). Im blown away with how reliable this car has been. The engine particularly given how much abuse Ive put it through! It corners well, albeit with plenty of body roll, responsive throttle, solid braking. It bites and corners in snow better than any other fwd car ive driven, and with a bit of ebrake, you can have fun through the corners! Its a basic car, no toys really and pretty boring inside. When you want to have fun, youre not thinking about that, but when youre just cruising home, its a little bland. The only issie ive had with the car (and the 2006 civic I also have) is that it chews through brakes like nothing else. They fitted pads and rotors not suited for the car, so end up chaging by brakes every two years at least. A/M pads help, but still burns them out faster than I would like.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great Technology

6gftbp, 12/19/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Ok you may not have a CNG station near you....but this is great technology. Virtually all US supplied gas. Clean burning and filling is as easy as any gas car. Great tax and car pool benefits and best of all it is a Honda Civic. It takes a little effort but there are wonderful rewards owning one.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Civics for sale

Related Used 2010 Honda Civic Natural Gas info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles