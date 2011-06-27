  1. Home
Used 2009 Honda Civic GX Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,190
Engine TypeNatural gas (cng)
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)192.0/288.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity8.0 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeNatural gas
Engine
Torque109 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower113 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeNatural gas (cng)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track59.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity6.0 cu.ft.
Length177.3 in.
Curb weight2910 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.0 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume96.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.0 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Green Tea Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Royal Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
P195/65R15 89H tiresyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80000 mi.
