Used 2009 Honda Civic Hybrid Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG42
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)40/45 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)492.0/553.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.3 gal.
Combined MPG42
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque123 lb-ft @ 1000 rpm
Base engine size1.3 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves8
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.9 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track59.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.4 cu.ft.
Length177.3 in.
Curb weight2877 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.4 cu.ft.
Height56.3 in.
EPA interior volume101.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.0 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Atomic Blue Metallic
  • Spectrum White Pearl
  • Magnetic Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Blue, leather
  • Blue, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P195/65R15 89S tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80000 mi.
