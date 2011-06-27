Used 2009 Honda Civic Natural Gas Consumer Reviews

An Amazing Car! Civic Pride , 07/20/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I read a lot about this car prior to purchase and concluded it was a great idea. It was hard to find one--called around a lot and the few places that had them in the country wanted top dollar. Eventually found one out of state and purchased end of month--got a reasonable deal. It is an awesome commuter car--very cheap to run, extremely reliable, clean burning, carpool lane exemption, and dare I say, even fun to drive. No, certainly not a sports car, but it corners well, stops well, and accelerates decently. CNG is well below the price of regular unleaded-- about 40-50% for me, and I'm not Utah--I'm surprised everyone there doesn't have one! My kids, boss and others say "cool!" Report Abuse

09 Civic GX Dave Fox , 01/23/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have been driving the car for 3 days now. I commute 150 miles each day. The first day it ate fuel, the 2nd day not so bad, and by day 3 it is improving more. The best part: I do not get robbed at the pump! I have the FuelMaker FMQ2-36 instead of the Phill unit. I waited 3 months to get that and it is nice to just back into the driveway and plug the car in for the night. FuelMaker needs to step up availability. My fuel bill for gasoline would be over $13,000 per year and this cuts it down to a more tolerable $3500 per year. Much easier on the pocket book. I am going to install another 2 gallon tank in the trunk to up the capacity to 10 total this spring. Report Abuse