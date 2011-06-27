Used 2008 Honda Civic EX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,460
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,460
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,460
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,460
Torque128 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,460
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,460
350 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,460
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,460
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,460
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,460
Front head room37.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,460
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.7 in.
Rear hip Room49.2 in.
Rear leg room30.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,460
Front track59.0 in.
Length174.8 in.
Curb weight2698 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.5 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
EPA interior volume94.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width68.9 in.
Rear track60.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,460
Exterior Colors
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Galaxy Gray Metallic
  • Rallye Red
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Atomic Blue Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,460
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 89H tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,460
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,460
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80000 mi.
