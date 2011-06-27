  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. Used 2008 Honda Civic
  5. Used 2008 Honda Civic Natural Gas
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 Honda Civic Natural Gas Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 Civic
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Civics for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,917 - $5,064
Used Civic for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

I love this car

ronbrns, 03/04/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is an awesome little car that is all it is claimed to be. It performs as well as my Civic Hybrid. It has a comfortable ride and is quiet except on highways with those ridges cut in it. The range is a little limited with an 8 gallon fuel tank and the fuel gauge accuracy is marginal at best - an important feature when you only have 8 gallons when full. The fuel economy has been much better than indicated. Overall average for the last 3200 miles of mixed driving has been 35.9 mpg. It has had a reliable 200+ mile range with a 90%+ fill. It would probably do better if the fuel gauge could be relied upon.

Report Abuse

Honda Motor Crazy For No Longe Making CNG Car’s!!!

John, 06/02/2018
GX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Quality Car, >45 mpg Highway, CNG $2.10/gallon... why did they stop making this car??? With a new CNG station on I-5 at Buttonwillow, you can drive from the Bay Area to San Diego with 1 gas stop. And it seems it would be greener to burn CNG in the engine to make the wheels go around vs. burning natural gas at the power plant, loose some of the energy over the power lines on it’s way to your EV’s Battery, suffer more losses in and out of the Battery, and more losses in the electric motor... to make the wheels go around!

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Civics for sale

Related Used 2008 Honda Civic Natural Gas info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles