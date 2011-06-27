Used 2008 Honda Civic Natural Gas Consumer Reviews

ronbrns , 03/04/2008

This is an awesome little car that is all it is claimed to be. It performs as well as my Civic Hybrid. It has a comfortable ride and is quiet except on highways with those ridges cut in it. The range is a little limited with an 8 gallon fuel tank and the fuel gauge accuracy is marginal at best - an important feature when you only have 8 gallons when full. The fuel economy has been much better than indicated. Overall average for the last 3200 miles of mixed driving has been 35.9 mpg. It has had a reliable 200+ mile range with a 90%+ fill. It would probably do better if the fuel gauge could be relied upon.