Used 2007 Honda Civic Si Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Civic
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,490
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,490
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Front limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,490
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/382.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,490
Torque139 lb-ft @ 6100 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower197 hp @ 7800 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,490
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,490
350 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,490
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,490
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,490
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,490
premium clothyes
Front head room38.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,490
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,490
Front track59.0 in.
Length176.7 in.
Curb weight2945 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume100.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.0 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,490
Exterior Colors
  • Habanero Red Pearl
  • Fiji Blue Pearl
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Taffeta White
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Galaxy Gray Metallic
  • Rallye Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,490
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
P215/45R17 91W tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,490
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,490
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80000 mi.
