Used 2007 Honda Civic Natural Gas Consumer Reviews

A Little Disappointed James , 12/07/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I previously owned a 2004 manual Civic, which was a fantastic car that never had any problems. But I've had number of small problems with my 2007 Civic in just the first 18 months of ownership, and I fear these are signs of larger problems down the road. The A/C broke, driver-side sun visor broke, water-pump had a recall and needed to be replaced, and the car almost didn't start after sitting for just two days recently in 30 degree weather. I plan to trade this car within the next month or so.

Not as good as a Corolla Bazza , 12/04/2007 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this car to replace my previous European built Corolla sedan, which had given me 5 years trouble free comfortable ownership. The Honda Civic must be the most uncomfortable car I have ever bought, or driven. It's too low, has extremely hard unforgiving seats, the stupid handbrake which digs into my leg and makes any journey over half an hour very painfull (literally). The "A" pillar is too thick, and interferes with a clear view of pedestrians trying to cross the road in front of me at junctions. The front passenger footwell is too short, forcing the passenger has to push the seat right back to get comfortable, consequently there is no room for anybody to sit behind!

Reliable gas miser MiamiBigDaddy , 05/15/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful After driving my SUV into the ground, I decided to quit spending so much at the gas pump. I wanted the most reliable, fuel efficient (somewhat) inexpensive car I could find. At one year and 8,000 miles, it has fulfilled my expectations. I would highly recommend this car.