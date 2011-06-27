Used 2007 Honda Civic Natural Gas Consumer Reviews
A Little Disappointed
I previously owned a 2004 manual Civic, which was a fantastic car that never had any problems. But I've had number of small problems with my 2007 Civic in just the first 18 months of ownership, and I fear these are signs of larger problems down the road. The A/C broke, driver-side sun visor broke, water-pump had a recall and needed to be replaced, and the car almost didn't start after sitting for just two days recently in 30 degree weather. I plan to trade this car within the next month or so.
Not as good as a Corolla
I bought this car to replace my previous European built Corolla sedan, which had given me 5 years trouble free comfortable ownership. The Honda Civic must be the most uncomfortable car I have ever bought, or driven. It's too low, has extremely hard unforgiving seats, the stupid handbrake which digs into my leg and makes any journey over half an hour very painfull (literally). The "A" pillar is too thick, and interferes with a clear view of pedestrians trying to cross the road in front of me at junctions. The front passenger footwell is too short, forcing the passenger has to push the seat right back to get comfortable, consequently there is no room for anybody to sit behind!
Reliable gas miser
After driving my SUV into the ground, I decided to quit spending so much at the gas pump. I wanted the most reliable, fuel efficient (somewhat) inexpensive car I could find. At one year and 8,000 miles, it has fulfilled my expectations. I would highly recommend this car.
CNG Honda- feels good to drive
Cannot choose which I like more, driving by the gas stations with $5 per gal displayed, or looking at the exhaust pipe after 10,000 miles and it looks totally new! The "feel good" factor is strong..stronger than when I drove the Honda Insight, and far more comfortable too! The Civic body styling is light years ahead of the older Civic along with the functionality too. Only one complaint to those who are 5'10" or taller. That emergency brake hits you just below the right knee and after longer drives is a total pain! Think I'm going to remove it, then all is very, very nice. Range is a little short, but my daily drives are not that far. In short, the US should get on the ball and CNG more.
Sponsored cars related to the Civic
Related Used 2007 Honda Civic Natural Gas info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner