Used 2006 Honda Civic Coupe Consumer Reviews

Unbeatable Value C-bus Hayden , 07/28/2015 EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful I live in South Central Indiana and I purchased my 2006 Civic Ex Coupe in the summer of 2013 from its original dealer in Richmond, KY. This Civic was 7 years old at that time and had just 49K miles on it (avg 7k miles a year). The car was serviced at that dealer and well maintained. I have been extremely pleased with how this vehicle has held up the past 53K miles. The past 2 years my round trip to work has averaged 60 miles a day. Those 2 years include driving through Indiana's worst winter in over 40 years and this car was able to make it each day with no trouble on regular tires. This trim level of the Coupe EX has appealing styling and a sporty look. The coupe comes with the premium sound system (over twice as many watts as the sedan sound system) and it is a great value for a car at this price point. The electronics have worked flawlessly and the interior has worn well. In the summer time I love this car because of the sunroof which works flawlessly after over 100K miles now. This car has required virtually no maintenance. Tires and brakes have worn just fine for the miles I put on this machine (over 25K a year since purchase). I would say I take above average care of my vehicles. I am diligent with keeping this vehicle clean, fluids changed, and routine maintenance is done on time. I love searching for cars and often consider upgrading to an Accord Coupe, TSX, or possibly a Tacoma but this Civic has been so strong and it is paid for. If I am smart I will keep it well beyond 200K miles. I would recommend this vehicle to anyone.

A buy to be proud of del21 , 05/19/2011 15 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought this car in April 2006 with 3 miles for my high school daughter when she was in the 10th grade. She is about to start her senior year in college. The car now has 49771 miles. I have never had to have it in the shop. I have only purchased new steel rims to replace bent ones that were her fault. It has been nice knowing that she is in a safe and reliable car 400 miles away from home in college. I would recommend this car for anyone. The trunk is roomy to carry all her things home after each semester. It is fun to drive and 5 years later she still gets compliments on it. Worth every dollar i spent on it and it is paid for.

cute car, great drive, awesome price! P. from Toronto , 12/08/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Absolutely love the exterior and interior design. The two-tier dash design is actually great in that you can see the speed gauge almost without taking your eyes off the road. A really smooth and comfortable drive, perfect handling on both dry & wet road. A great choice altogether. Totally recommend it!

Best for the long haul Mack Easty , 06/05/2017 EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Extraordinarily reliable and economical. After 193,000 miles I am getting the same gas mileage as when I bought it. Will get 33 mpg on 80 mph trips. Roomy and comfortable. Love the styling. I wish the current Civics looked this good. Very comfortable. A bit loud in the cabin at speed. Car has always been somewhat sensitive to crown of roadways and will tend to drift to lower side of canted road. Has been this way since purchase. Likely due to the aggressive steering geometry which gives the car it's sharp handling. I've improved this by using different alignment settings than the Honda recommendations. Very well made car throughout. Upholstery appears in perfect condition with no tears or visible wear after 10+ years and almost 200,000 miles. Great sound system. I highly recommend this car as a choice for a used vehicle. From what I've read, the new Civics are not providing this kind of reliability, although they surpass this model year in performance.