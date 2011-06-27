Used 2005 Honda Civic EX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.4/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque114 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size1.7 l
Horsepower127 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room36.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.0 in.
Rear hip Room46.7 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Front track57.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.9 cu.ft.
Length175.4 in.
Curb weight2598 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
EPA interior volume95.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track57.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Fiji Blue Pearl
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Taffeta White
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Magnesium Metallic
  • Rallye Red
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
P195/60R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80000 mi.
