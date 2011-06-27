Used 2005 Honda Civic Natural Gas Consumer Reviews

It pays for itself in time and money saved! Ray , 08/22/2015 GX w/ABS 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl CVT) 9 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought this car in November 2014 from a dealer for a slightly high price of $10,000. The reason being the condition and mileage of the car, it was like buying a 2 year old car even though it was almost 10 tears old! The car was immaculate, owned by UCLA University in Los Angeles, California, and had been fleet maintained since new. I was already familiar with NGV vehicles, having driven one in my job, so I had no qualms about buying it. The car had only 30,800 miles and I have now driven it 15,000 trouble-free miles in 9 months! The Pros; I average 35 mpg's in traffic and I pay $1.85 a ggl for natural gas at the local city yard, $1.46 a ggl at the neighboring city yard and...the price is stable, doesn't fluctuate like gasoline prices. Also, in California, I get to use the HOV lanes without a passenger AND, some toll roads are free to use for us "greenies". Now the Cons; The fuel tanks are huge and take up a large amount of the trunks but, this a commuter car, not a travel car although some people have used it for that purpose. Although the tanks appear huge, they only hold the equivalent of 6.5 gallons of gasoline and so your mileage between fill ups is reduced to between 150 miles and maximum 200 miles, depending on your driving habits. The car interiors for this model year GX is pretty Spartan at best. Although it does have A/C, am/fm/cd, power windows, steering, and brakes, that's pretty much it! No navi, no leather, no tinted windows, no sunroof, no nothing else unlike the newer GX models. In all, I have to say that it is a great commuter car that gets you from point A to point B quickly and cheaply. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Gas Company Approval for Home Filling fbaldwin , 10/29/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The quality of the US built CIVIC GX is excellent. The rear seats only two people and the trunk space is smaller because of the CNG tank. The fuel mileage is close to 31 mpg. Do not forget to get approval from The Gas Company before purchase if you plan to install the PHILL unit (home fueling) The selling dealer may not tell you about obtaining approval from the Southern California Gas Company. The PHILL can not be installed in all areas because the Natural Gas may not be approved for use as a motor fuel. It took 21 days for the Gas Company to approve the gas delivered to my home for use as a motor fuel!

Never buy gas again! Bud , 05/09/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I am extremely satisfied with this car. In California, I can drive in the carpool lanes by myself and park at parking meters for free. The single greatest feature of this car is home refueling. With the Phill compressor in my garage, I never have to go to the gas station again. It's also the lowest emission internal combustion engine ever made. It's very good for the environment and easy on your wallet too.