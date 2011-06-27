Used 2005 Honda Civic Hatchback Consumer Reviews
2005 civic si review
I purchased a the si on 9/27/04 it was a beautiful vivid blue pearl color with swade leather interior. It is hard to find a dealer with one in stock . I liked the handling, performance of the car. It does great on wet rainy days, had good pickup when passing cars and very smooth when shifting gears. I love the car and it handles great on curvy roads. It is allot of fun to drive and gets good gas milage. when i bought the car it had 27 miles on it now it has almost 1300 miles and i have averaged 30mpg with mostly city driving.Being 6ft1 i was surprised at how much room was in the car with plenty of head and leg room. The moonroof was nice being motorized with a tilt function. it's a good car
My SI
I haven't done this before, but am very impressed with my Honda SI. Not only is it fun to drive (and I love where the gear shift is) but it is reliable. I haven't had any mechanical issues, unlike my VW Jetta diesel. The road noise is a little high, but with my muffler, I accept that as being my option. I only wish it was 4 door, instead of 2. With two small nephews that I constantly drive with, it is hard to get them in their car seats. I give this car an A+. Honda did an awesome job and stands behind their workmanship (so far). It drives well on the snow, as I live in the AK. Job well done, Honda!
Zippy Car
I've had trouble getting comfortable in this car. The seat is low and hard; there is no arm rest; I need to reach too far for the small steering wheel; and the pedals seem too close together. Everything is fine on a short trip, but I commute 45 minutes one-way and I'm shifting around in my seat too much after 30 minutes. I thought this would be a great commuter car, but I wish I would have gone with the Accord.
Fun and Smart! Who Knew?
This is absolutely the best overall car I've ever owned (40- something... I've had a few). It's fun, fast, economical, and rates fairly well for the environment for a non-hybrid. I'm delighted with the performance and dependability, and find the design unique. As an event coordinator, I haul a lot of gear, and am continually amazed at how much we can fit in this bad boy! It's just the bomb!
civic si
i love this car. The handling is great and good fuel economy. The 160hp 2.0 engine is great.
