  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. Used 2005 Honda Civic
  5. Used 2005 Honda Civic Hatchback
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2005 Honda Civic Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 Civic
5(80%)4(20%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
25 reviews
Write a review
See all Civics for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,905 - $3,834
Used Civic for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2005 civic si review

andrew b,, 10/24/2004
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I purchased a the si on 9/27/04 it was a beautiful vivid blue pearl color with swade leather interior. It is hard to find a dealer with one in stock . I liked the handling, performance of the car. It does great on wet rainy days, had good pickup when passing cars and very smooth when shifting gears. I love the car and it handles great on curvy roads. It is allot of fun to drive and gets good gas milage. when i bought the car it had 27 miles on it now it has almost 1300 miles and i have averaged 30mpg with mostly city driving.Being 6ft1 i was surprised at how much room was in the car with plenty of head and leg room. The moonroof was nice being motorized with a tilt function. it's a good car

Report Abuse

My SI

Isemaidn, 02/14/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I haven't done this before, but am very impressed with my Honda SI. Not only is it fun to drive (and I love where the gear shift is) but it is reliable. I haven't had any mechanical issues, unlike my VW Jetta diesel. The road noise is a little high, but with my muffler, I accept that as being my option. I only wish it was 4 door, instead of 2. With two small nephews that I constantly drive with, it is hard to get them in their car seats. I give this car an A+. Honda did an awesome job and stands behind their workmanship (so far). It drives well on the snow, as I live in the AK. Job well done, Honda!

Report Abuse

Zippy Car

T Moe, 03/20/2005
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

I've had trouble getting comfortable in this car. The seat is low and hard; there is no arm rest; I need to reach too far for the small steering wheel; and the pedals seem too close together. Everything is fine on a short trip, but I commute 45 minutes one-way and I'm shifting around in my seat too much after 30 minutes. I thought this would be a great commuter car, but I wish I would have gone with the Accord.

Report Abuse

Fun and Smart! Who Knew?

Sheryl, 01/18/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is absolutely the best overall car I've ever owned (40- something... I've had a few). It's fun, fast, economical, and rates fairly well for the environment for a non-hybrid. I'm delighted with the performance and dependability, and find the design unique. As an event coordinator, I haul a lot of gear, and am continually amazed at how much we can fit in this bad boy! It's just the bomb!

Report Abuse

civic si

fallenpawn, 12/16/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

i love this car. The handling is great and good fuel economy. The 160hp 2.0 engine is great.

Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Civics for sale

Related Used 2005 Honda Civic Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles