Used 2004 Honda Civic Si Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Civic
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,070
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/369.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque132 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room48.4 in.
Rear leg room33 in.
Rear shoulder room50.9 in.
Measurements
Front track57.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity35.7 cu.ft.
Length165.7 in.
Curb weight2782 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Height56.7 in.
EPA interior volume100.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track57.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Vivid Blue Pearl
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Taffeta White
Interior Colors
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
P205/55R V tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80000 mi.
