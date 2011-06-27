  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. Used 2004 Honda Civic
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Honda Civic Hybrid Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Civic
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,650
See Civic Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG40
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,650
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,650
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)37/45 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)488.4/594.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG40
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,650
Torque116 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size1.3 l
Horsepower93 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves8
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,650
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,650
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,650
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,650
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,650
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,650
Front head room39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.6 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,650
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.8 in.
Rear leg room36 in.
Rear shoulder room52 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,650
Front track57.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.1 cu.ft.
Length175.4 in.
Curb weight2675 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.4 in.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width67.5 in.
Rear track57.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,650
Exterior Colors
  • Magnesium Metallic
  • Opal Silver Blue Metallic
  • Shoreline Mist Metallic
  • Taffeta White
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,650
14 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
P185/70R S tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,650
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,650
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80000 mi.
See Civic Inventory

Related Used 2004 Honda Civic Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles