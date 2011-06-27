  1. Home
Used 2004 Honda Civic LX Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,360
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$15,360
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$15,360
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.4/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$15,360
Torque110 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.7 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$15,360
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$15,360
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$15,360
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$15,360
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$15,360
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,360
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room52.6 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,360
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.8 in.
Rear leg room36 in.
Rear shoulder room52 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$15,360
Front track57.8 in.
Length175.4 in.
Curb weight2560 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Height56.7 in.
EPA interior volume91.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width67.5 in.
Rear track57.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$15,360
Exterior Colors
  • Eternal Blue Pearl
  • Magnesium Metallic
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Galapagos Green
  • Shoreline Mist Metallic
  • Taffeta White
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$15,360
P195/60R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$15,360
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$15,360
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80000 mi.
