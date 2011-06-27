  1. Home
Used 2003 Honda Civic LX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque110 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.7 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.6 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room51.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.8 in.
Rear leg room36 in.
Rear shoulder room52 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track57.9 in.
Length174.6 in.
Curb weight2557 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Height56.7 in.
EPA interior volume91.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width67.5 in.
Rear track57.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Taffeta White
  • Radiant Ruby Pearl
  • Eternal Blue Pearl
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Galapagos Green
  • Shoreline Mist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Ivory
Tires & Wheels
14 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
P185/70R S tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80000 mi.
