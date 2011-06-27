  1. Home
Used 2003 Honda Civic EX Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Civic
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,060
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.4/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque114 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size1.7 l
Horsepower127 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room36.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room50.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35 in.
Rear hip Room46.7 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Front track57.9 in.
Length174.7 in.
Curb weight2555 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
EPA interior volume85.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track57.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Taffeta White
  • Eternal Blue Pearl
  • Rallye Red
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Shoreline Mist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Ivory
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
P185/65R H tiresyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80000 mi.
