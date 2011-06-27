  1. Home
Used 2003 Honda Civic HX Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$14,710
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$14,710
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$14,710
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)382.8/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$14,710
Torque111 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.7 l
Horsepower117 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$14,710
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$14,710
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$14,710
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$14,710
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$14,710
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,710
Front head room39 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room50.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,710
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.4 in.
Rear hip Room46.7 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$14,710
Front track57.9 in.
Length174.7 in.
Curb weight2506 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
EPA interior volume85.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track57.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$14,710
Exterior Colors
  • Taffeta White
  • Eternal Blue Pearl
  • Rallye Red
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Shoreline Mist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Ivory
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$14,710
14 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
P185/70R S tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$14,710
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$14,710
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80000 mi.
