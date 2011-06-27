  1. Home
Used 2003 Honda Civic Hybrid Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Civic
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,550
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG41
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)38/45 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)501.6/594.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG41
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque116 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size1.3 l
Horsepower93 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves8
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.6 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room51.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.8 in.
Rear leg room36 in.
Rear shoulder room52 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track57.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.1 cu.ft.
Length174.8 in.
Curb weight2643 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.4 in.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width67.5 in.
Rear track57.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Taffeta White
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Opal Silver Blue Metallic
  • Shoreline Mist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
P185/70R14 tiresyes
14 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80000 mi.
