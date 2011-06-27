  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. Used 2003 Honda Civic
  5. Used 2003 Honda Civic Natural Gas
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2003 Honda Civic Natural Gas Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 Civic
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Civics for sale
List Price Estimate
$897 - $2,005
Used Civic for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Car

Jason, 11/30/2010
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

Bought the car new May of 03. I have 155,000 miles on it currently gas mileage has always maintained 33-34 no matter the driving environment.I have had all the schedule maintenance done by the dealer. I have replaced tires, battery etc... No problems what so ever!!! The interior material could have been a little better the paint is thin and the bumper paint is peeling like acid was poured on it.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Civics for sale

Related Used 2003 Honda Civic Natural Gas info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles