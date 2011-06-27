Used 2003 Honda Civic Natural Gas Consumer Reviews

Jason , 11/30/2010

Bought the car new May of 03. I have 155,000 miles on it currently gas mileage has always maintained 33-34 no matter the driving environment.I have had all the schedule maintenance done by the dealer. I have replaced tires, battery etc... No problems what so ever!!! The interior material could have been a little better the paint is thin and the bumper paint is peeling like acid was poured on it.