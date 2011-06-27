  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. Used 2002 Honda Civic
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Honda Civic GX Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Civic
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,360
See Civic Inventory
Engine TypeNatural gas (cng)
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,360
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,360
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeNatural gas
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,360
Torque114 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size1.7 l
Horsepower127 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeNatural gas (cng)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,360
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,360
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,360
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,360
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,360
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,360
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.6 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room51.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,360
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.8 in.
Rear leg room36 in.
Rear shoulder room52 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,360
Front track57.9 in.
Length174.6 in.
Curb weight2707 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7 cu.ft.
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width67.5 in.
Rear track57.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,360
Exterior Colors
  • Taffeta White
  • Satin Silver
  • Clover Green
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,360
14 in. wheelsyes
P185/70R S tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,360
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,360
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Civic Inventory

Related Used 2002 Honda Civic GX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles