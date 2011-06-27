  1. Home
Used 2002 Honda Civic LX Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Civic
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque110 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.7 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room50.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.4 in.
Rear hip Room46.7 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Front track57.9 in.
Length174.7 in.
Curb weight2496 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track57.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Satin Silver
  • Rallye Red
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Clover Green
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
14 in. wheelsyes
P185/70R S tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
