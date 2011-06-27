  1. Home
Used 2002 Honda Civic Natural Gas Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 Civic
4.0
1 reviews
Honda 2002 GX (CNG) a sweetie.

cng USER, 05/07/2008
This is a sweet little car to drive and very economical at the current price of gasoline. I have a used home pump which fills the tank overnight. My price per gallon equivalent at home is about $1.53 per gallon equivalent. Because the fuel is so clean, oil changes at 10,000 mile intervals could probably be delayed further. I have had essentially no major problems with the car. It has saved me a really large amount of money--especially now that gasoline is going for $4.72.

