Used 2002 Honda Civic Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 Civic
4.6
132 reviews
The very epidamy Quality and Value

John Holmes, 01/09/2018
EX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M)
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

I was with my son when he purchased this car back in August of 2002 as a graduation gift for himself. He drove it until November of 2008 putting 50K on it with only scheduled maintenance and a set of tires. When he announced he was going to buy a new car - I told him "Just drive it over to my house and park it in the driveway and let me know how much I owe you." - which he did. I've driven it another 50K with only scheduled maintenance up until this past summer when I decided to buy a new car. But, after changing my mind and deciding to keep it, at 107,000 replaced the water pump and timing belt "just in case" and put a new set of Michelin Defender 90K tires mounted on Konig-Z wheels. Despite the salt they put down on our Michigan roads, it still has no rust any where - I can't afford to let go something this dependable, getting 35+ city and 42+ MPG on the highway. Sure hope I can be so lucky when we actually DO purchase our next car.

absolute best car

medic587, 03/09/2014
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This is the best car I have ever owned, and I have owned several. I bought it due to the gas mileage and reliability and it has held up its end of the deal. I continually get low 40s MPG. I now have 315,000 miles on it and I have only had to replace an alternator (@ 250k). It still has its original clutch! The only thing I have had to do for this car, besides the alternator, is routine maintenance and put gas in it. I still trust it to get me anywhere.... long or short distance. LOVE, LOVE, LOVE this car!

Honda = Chrysler now

Honda NoGood NoMore, 06/03/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Purchased new with 6 miles on it and drove it for 5 years (80,000) miles. Reliability and Honda service was terrible. At 35,400 miles, third gear synchro went out on manual transmission. I have been driving manuals for 25 years and I have a CDL and I never burned out a clutch or damaged a tranny. Fixed under warranty but never shifted right again (grinded and clunked when going into gear) and shifter was VERY stiff and VERY difficult to down shift. Took back 4 times and dealer said it was fine!? Called Honda Corporate and wrote letters, no help at all. All 4 struts went out at 40,000 miles too ($1300). Road noise terrible, factory tires rated worst on tirerack and hydroplaned very badly.

Great! ,,but....

ethelip, 07/27/2013
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Had this car for 2 years now - I drive it tough, on tough roads (NYC, dirt roads..) I can accelarate as fast as I need - even though I must use low gears & push it, she goes! Now 86K and still sounds great.

Great car! Perfect for my long commute!

Jonathan, 08/21/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I purchased this vehicle off a lease. I have driven it two thousand miles since purchasing it and it has been great. I love this car. Despite gas being $3.30 a full tank only costs me 32 dollars and lasts over 300 miles.

