Used 2000 Honda Civic Si Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.8/345.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque111 lb-ft @ 7000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 7600 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front hip room49.8 in.
Front shoulder room52.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.4 in.
Rear hip Room45.6 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.
Rear shoulder room51.4 in.
Measurements
Length175.1 in.
Curb weight2601 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Width67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Milano Red
  • Flamenco Black Pearl
  • Electron Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Dark Gray
