  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. Used 2000 Honda Civic
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Honda Civic Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Civic
Overview
See Civic Inventory
See Civic Inventory
See Civic Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG273028
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/32 mpg27/33 mpg25/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/380.8 mi.321.3/392.7 mi.297.5/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.11.9 gal.11.9 gal.
Combined MPG273028
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque103 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm103 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm107 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower106 hp @ 6200 rpm106 hp @ 6200 rpm127 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.32.8 ft.32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.38.2 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.42.7 in.42.7 in.
Front hip room50.0 in.50.0 in.50.0 in.
Front shoulder room52.4 in.52.4 in.52.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.37.6 in.36.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.3 in.49.3 in.49.3 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.34.1 in.34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room51.8 in.51.8 in.51.8 in.
Measurements
Length175.1 in.175.1 in.175.1 in.
Curb weight2418 lbs.2410 lbs.2513 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.9 cu.ft.11.9 cu.ft.11.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.5.9 in.5.9 in.
Height54.7 in.54.7 in.54.7 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.103.2 in.103.2 in.
Width67.1 in.67.1 in.67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Taffeta White
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Clover Green Pearl
  • Iced Teal Pearl
  • Taffeta White
  • Iced Teal Pearl
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Vintage Plum
  • Flamenco Black Pearl
  • Clover Green Pearl
  • Vintage Plum
  • Clover Green Pearl
  • Taffeta White
  • Flamenco Black Pearl
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Iced Teal Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Beige
See Civic InventorySee Civic InventorySee Civic Inventory

Related Used 2000 Honda Civic info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles