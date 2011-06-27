Used 2000 Honda Civic Coupe Consumer Reviews

I love this little car! calisun7 , 04/29/2013 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this car new off the lot in 2000 and to this day it has been the BEST purchase I have ever made. She has a few miles on her now, over 100,000, and still runs wonderfully and I have never had a problem. I intend on keeping this car and maintaining it to at least 200,000. Report Abuse

Great little econobox Adam , 02/16/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car fresh off the lot with 17 miles on it. It now has 198,000 miles and still running great. No major mechanical issues and provides worry free driving with only regular scheduled maintenance. Even with the high mileage I still average between 31-35mpg on the highway!

great car! manso , 10/31/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have had it for a year and I have saved lots of money on gas. I have only had to do normal maintenance on it! I have peaked up to 46 miles a gallon, but stay around 39-44. (I don't pass 2500 rpms) It has treated me very well and hasn't hurt my pocket book too bad. I would recommend the standard only, it has saved me from a few tight spots that an automatic wouldn't. It has a weak engine, but it is easy to manipulate with a standard and handles well. Remember though, this is a compact so it isn't the smoothest ride nor the roomiest, but I don't mind it.

The Best Car I've Ever Owned!!! suki , 02/13/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful What can I say, I love my Honda Civic HX Coupe. I bought this car after owning two domestic lemons and could not have been happier over the past nine years. Gas mileage is exceptional, I easily get 40+ mpg on every tank of gas. I learned how to drive manual transmission on this car, so it has definitely been put through some stress and still, she runs like new. For the first 8 years of ownership, this car was virtually maintenance free except for regular oil changes. I have replaced the tires, plugs, window regulator and muffler, but all of these things are minor. Honestly, I could not have ever asked for a more dependable car. It will be a sad day when I finally have to trade her in.