Used 1999 Honda Civic EX Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Civic
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.5/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque107 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower127 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front hip room49.8 in.
Front shoulder room52.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.4 in.
Rear hip Room45.6 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.
Rear shoulder room51.4 in.
Measurements
Length175.1 in.
Curb weight2513 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.9 cu.ft.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Width67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Milano Red
  • Flamenco Black Pearl
  • Taffeta White
  • Clover Green Pearl
  • Vogue Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Gray
  • Gray
