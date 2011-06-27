  1. Home
Used 1999 Honda Civic HX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/452.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG33
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque104 lb-ft @ 5400 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front hip room49.8 in.
Front shoulder room52.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.2 in.
Rear hip Room45.6 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.
Rear shoulder room51.4 in.
Measurements
Length175.1 in.
Curb weight2370 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.9 cu.ft.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Width67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flamenco Black Pearl
  • Vogue Silver Metallic
  • Milano Red
Interior Colors
  • Dark Gray
