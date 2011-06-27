Used 1998 Honda Civic Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG303030
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/34 mpg27/34 mpg27/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.3/404.6 mi.321.3/404.6 mi.321.3/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.11.9 gal.11.9 gal.
Combined MPG303030
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque103 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm103 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm103 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower106 hp @ 6200 rpm106 hp @ 6200 rpm106 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.32.8 ft.32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.38.8 in.38.8 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.42.7 in.42.7 in.
Front hip room50.0 in.50.0 in.50.0 in.
Front shoulder room52.4 in.52.4 in.52.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.37.2 in.36.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.3 in.49.3 in.49.3 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.34.1 in.34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room51.8 in.51.8 in.51.8 in.
Measurements
Length164.5 in.164.5 in.175.1 in.
Curb weight2295 lbs.2339 lbs.2342 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.4 cu.ft.13.4 cu.ft.11.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.5.9 in.5.9 in.
Height54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.103.2 in.103.2 in.
Width67.1 in.67.1 in.67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Inza Red Pearl Metallic
  • Inza Red Pearl
  • Cypress Green Pearl Metallic
  • Milano Red
  • Cyclone Blue Metallic
  • Flamenco Black Pearl Metallic
  • Grayish Blue Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Orange Red Pearl Metallic
  • Vogue Silver Metallic
  • Red
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Flamenco Black Pearl Metallic
  • Vogue Silver Metallic
  • Cyclone Blue Metallic
  • Inza Red Pearl
  • Orange Red Pearl Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Red
  • Dark Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Grayish Blue Metallic
  • Inza Red Pearl Metallic
  • Cypress Green Pearl Metallic
  • Milano Red
  • Orange Red Pearl Metallic
  • Grayish Blue Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Cyclone Blue Metallic
  • Vogue Silver Metallic
  • Red
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Inza Red Pearl Metallic
  • Cypress Green Pearl Metallic
  • Milano Red
  • Flamenco Black Pearl Metallic
  • Inza Red Pearl
