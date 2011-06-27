  1. Home
Used 1997 Honda Civic EX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/392.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque107 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower127 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front hip room50.0 in.
Front shoulder room52.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.4 in.
Rear hip Room49.3 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room51.8 in.
Measurements
Length175.1 in.
Curb weight2460 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.9 cu.ft.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Width67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red
  • Grayish Blue Metallic
  • Matador Red Pearl Metallic
  • Cypress Green Pearl Metallic
  • Inza Red Pearl
  • Adriatic Blue Pearl Metallic
  • New Deep Red
  • Milano Red
  • Cyclone Blue Metallic
  • Inza Red Pearl Metallic
  • Woodland Green Pearl Metallic
  • Roma Red
  • Vogue Silver Metallic
  • New Black Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Stone Metallic
  • Dark Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Bordeaux Red Pearl Metallic
  • Orange Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black Currant Pearl Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Orange Pearl Metallic
  • Super Blue Marine Pearl Metallic
  • Flint Gray Metallic
