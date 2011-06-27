Used 1997 Honda Civic Coupe Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Honda convert

HappyHondaOwner, 10/12/2009
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I purchased this civic at 10 y/o (in 2007) with 145,000 miles. I replaced a Ford coupe, at first I was skeptical about the transition to Honda nameplate. Very easy and fun to adjust to the civic, easy to love. The car was very clean, good engine (evrything original). The only repairs needed so far: a radiator replacement (just over $100), brake service overhaul (ouch: $400), alternator replacement (about $100). Routine servicing has included a new set of tires ($245), new battery ($55) and the usual periodic oil changes (at around 5k miles; $23ea), and a autotrans flush ($85). I am currently clocked at 192k (happy) miles! Cant wait to break 200k I know it will...

Report Abuse

300,000 mile club or higher

Thomas, 09/02/2018
EX 2dr Coupe
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Really reliable car mine has 270,000 miles on it and same transmission and engine and still runs good it's automatic one and was state trooper own for most of time

Safety
Technology
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Love Honda

syfy, 05/19/2010
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

I think buying a honda you will never go wrong. I bought mine in 1998 and trade it in 2005 just because i wanted something bigger living in the north. I wish I would have kept my civic ex

Report Abuse

Great first car!

KY Civic, 03/12/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I got this car for my 16th birthday three years ago with 88k miles, and nearly 30k miles later it's still running great. Had to have the axle replaced a while back, for a cost of $800, but that's really been the only problem I've had. Gas mileage is decent, but could be a little better. Acceleration can be a tad sluggish, but overall okay for a 4 cyl. Couldn't have asked for a better first car.

Report Abuse

good ole reliable

Eric, 12/13/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

What can I say about the civic. Light, nimble, with a quick feel. The only expenses other than fluids, filters, batteries, and tires was the timing belt at 90,000. The car runs effortlessly and still gets 37mpg combined. Honda did a great job making a very economical car sporty and fun. The only problem with mine is a slow passenger side window motor. Now the 2006 civic looks to do it all over again. Get in line to get the Si.

Report Abuse
