Used 1997 Honda Civic Coupe Consumer Reviews

Honda convert HappyHondaOwner , 10/12/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I purchased this civic at 10 y/o (in 2007) with 145,000 miles. I replaced a Ford coupe, at first I was skeptical about the transition to Honda nameplate. Very easy and fun to adjust to the civic, easy to love. The car was very clean, good engine (evrything original). The only repairs needed so far: a radiator replacement (just over $100), brake service overhaul (ouch: $400), alternator replacement (about $100). Routine servicing has included a new set of tires ($245), new battery ($55) and the usual periodic oil changes (at around 5k miles; $23ea), and a autotrans flush ($85). I am currently clocked at 192k (happy) miles! Cant wait to break 200k I know it will...

300,000 mile club or higher Thomas , 09/02/2018 EX 2dr Coupe 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Really reliable car mine has 270,000 miles on it and same transmission and engine and still runs good it's automatic one and was state trooper own for most of time Safety Technology Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Love Honda syfy , 05/19/2010 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I think buying a honda you will never go wrong. I bought mine in 1998 and trade it in 2005 just because i wanted something bigger living in the north. I wish I would have kept my civic ex

Great first car! KY Civic , 03/12/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I got this car for my 16th birthday three years ago with 88k miles, and nearly 30k miles later it's still running great. Had to have the axle replaced a while back, for a cost of $800, but that's really been the only problem I've had. Gas mileage is decent, but could be a little better. Acceleration can be a tad sluggish, but overall okay for a 4 cyl. Couldn't have asked for a better first car.