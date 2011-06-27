  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. Used 1996 Honda Civic
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Honda Civic HX Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Civic
Overview
See Civic Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG36
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)33/41 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)392.7/487.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG36
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque104 lb-ft @ 5400 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front hip room50.0 in.
Front shoulder room52.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.3 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room51.8 in.
Measurements
Length175.1 in.
Curb weight2262 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.9 cu.ft.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Width67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Grayish Blue Metallic
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Milano Red
  • Vogue Silver Metallic
  • Yellow Green Pearl Metallic
  • Island Coral Metallic
  • Cypress Green Pearl Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Red
  • Coral Orange Pearl Metallic
See Civic Inventory

Related Used 1996 Honda Civic HX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles