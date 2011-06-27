  1. Home
Used 1996 Honda Civic CX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.2/416.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque103 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower106 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front hip room50.0 in.
Front shoulder room52.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.3 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room51.8 in.
Measurements
Length164.5 in.
Curb weight2238 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.4 cu.ft.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Width67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cypress Green Pearl Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Red
  • Frost White
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Coral Orange Pearl Metallic
  • Milano Red
  • Grayish Blue Metallic
  • Vogue Silver Metallic
  • Yellow Green Pearl Metallic
  • Island Coral Metallic
