Used 1995 Honda Civic DX Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|32
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|29/36 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|345.1/428.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|11.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|32
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|98 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.5 l
|Horsepower
|102 hp @ 5900 rpm
|Turning circle
|32.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|Front leg room
|42.5 in.
|Front hip room
|49.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.4 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|44.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|30.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.0 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|23 cu.ft.
|Length
|160.2 in.
|Curb weight
|2178 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.3 cu.ft.
|Height
|50.7 in.
|Wheel base
|101.3 in.
|Width
|66.9 in.
