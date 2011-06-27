  1. Home
Used 1994 Honda Civic EX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.5/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque106 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 6600 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.
Measurements
Length173.0 in.
Curb weight2213 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Height51.7 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Width66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Torino Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Harvard Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Captiva Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Fiesta Green Pearl Metallic
  • Isle Green Pearl Metallic
  • Camellia Red Pearl Metallic
  • Phantom Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Milano Red
  • Aztec Green Pearl Metallic
