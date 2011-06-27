  1. Home
Used 1994 Honda Civic DX Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Civic
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.1/428.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque98 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower102 hp @ 5900 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.
Measurements
Length173.0 in.
Curb weight2213 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Height51.7 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Width66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aztec Green Pearl Metallic
  • Milano Red
  • Fiesta Green Pearl Metallic
  • Camellia Red Pearl Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Harvard Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Torino Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Captiva Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Isle Green Pearl Metallic
  • Phantom Gray Pearl Metallic
