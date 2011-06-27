  1. Home
Used 1994 Honda Civic DX Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Civic
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.1/428.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque98 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower102 hp @ 5900 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room30.5 in.
Measurements
Length160.2 in.
Curb weight2108 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Height50.7 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.
Width66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aztec Green Pearl Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Dark Graphite Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Captiva Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Fiesta Green Pearl Metallic
  • Phantom Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Torino Red Pearl Metallic
  • Harvard Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Isle Green Pearl Metallic
  • Milano Red
  • Camellia Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Charcoal Pearl Metallic
