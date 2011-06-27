  1. Home
Used 1994 Honda Civic CX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG38
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)35/41 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416.5/487.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG38
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque91 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower70 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room30.5 in.
Measurements
Length160.2 in.
Curb weight2108 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Height50.7 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.
Width66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aztec Green Pearl Metallic
  • Captiva Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Torino Red Pearl Metallic
  • Fiesta Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Phantom Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Harvard Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Milano Red
  • Camellia Red Pearl Metallic
  • Isle Green Pearl Metallic
